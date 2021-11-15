EDITOR’S NOTE: County-wide changes reflect Friday’s numbers compared to Wednesday’s numbers as there was no Thursday update from the health department.
The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,294,801 total cases (+1,253), 11,711 of them active, and 16,668 total fatalities (+12) with 10,495,196 total tests (+16,371) completed.
Statewide, there were 687 cases (-2) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Nov. 14.
McMinn County has reported 10,622 total cases, up 10 since the previous update.
There are currently 67 active cases as well, down six from the previous update, out of 65,353 total tests, which increased by 127.
There have been 136 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,205 total cases, up four since the previous update.
There are currently 16 active cases as well, up one since the previous update, out of 12,735 total tests, which went up by 16.
There have been 29 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (78 active cases); Loudon (129); Bradley (169); Meigs (16) and Polk (21).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (118 active cases); Hamilton (474); Bradley (169); McMinn (67) and Rhea (34).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.