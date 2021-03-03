The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 776,337 cases (+644) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,436 fatalities (+15) with 6,797,475 tests (+7,505) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,931 total cases, which is an increase of two over the previous update.
There are currently 129 active cases as well, a decrease of 15, out of 45,333 total tests, which is up by 3. There have been 91 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,266 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 17 active cases, no change since the previous update, out of 8,760 total tests, which went up by three.
There have been 21 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,331 cases); Loudon (5,696); Bradley (12,918); Meigs (1,266) and Polk (1,765).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,907 cases); Hamilton (40,396); Bradley (12,918); McMinn (5,931) and Rhea (4,151).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.