The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 165,754 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,896 fatalities. A total of 2,346,581 tests have been completed so far.
McMinn County has 884 total cases with 103 active cases and 24 fatalities reported out of 14,230 total tests. Meigs County has 182 cases with 30 active cases and three fatalities out of 2,680 total tests. McMinn shares a border with the following affected counties: Monroe (874 cases); Loudon (986); Bradley (2,595); Meigs (182) and Polk (353).
Meigs shares a border with the following affected counties: Roane (696 cases); Hamilton (8,594); Bradley (2,595); McMinn (884) and Rhea (686).
The Tennessee counties with 1,000 or more reported cases are Bedford (1,169); Blount (2,152); Bradley (2,595); Carter (1,000); Davidson (24,418); Dickson (1,077); Dyer (1,063); Fayette (1,008); Gibson (1,237); Hamblen (1,693); Hamilton (8,594); Hardeman (1,288); Knox (7,370); Madison (2,105); Maury (1,900); Montgomery (2,639); Putnam (2,502); Robertson (2,014); Rutherford (8,242); Sevier (2,329); Shelby (28,011); Sullivan (1,875); Sumner (4,300); Tipton (1,566); Trousdale (1,629); Washington (1,863); Wayne (1,489); Williamson (4,585) and Wilson (3,059).
The Tennessee Department of Health’s Southeast Region office is investigating individual cases and directly notifying anyone who may have come in contact with an infected person.
Until advised otherwise by state and/or county government, people are advised to continue to help prevent the further spread of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made the following information available to help educate the public about the virus.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 and the virus is believed to mainly be spread from person to person between people who are in close contact with one another.
Respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
The CDC strongly encourages taking the following steps to protect yourself and those around you:
• Clean your hands often.
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact.
• Cover coughs, sneezes.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
Throw used tissues in the trash and immediately wash your hands.
• Stay home if you’re sick
The only exception would be if a person needs to receive medical care.
• Wear a facemask if you are sick
A mask should be worn when you are around other people and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.
If you are not able to wear a facemask for any reason, do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces daily
This includes frequently-touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them.
Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
EDITOR’S NOTE: According to the Tennessee Health Department, there were a “low volume of lab reports received during the Labor Day holiday weekend.”
