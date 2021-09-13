The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,124,713 total cases (+5,168), 73,751 of them active, and 13,890 total fatalities (+11) with 9,405,258 total tests (+16,865) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,740 cases (-41) currently hospitalized as of Saturday, Sept. 11.
McMinn County has reported 9,093 total cases, which is an increase of 44 over the previous update.
There are currently 907 active cases as well, which is down 69, out of 58,832 total tests, which is up by 83.
There have been 112 fatalities reported, no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,888 total cases, an increase of eight over the previous update.
There are currently 122 active cases as well, which is down 15, out of 11,617 total tests, which went up by 15.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (677 active cases); Loudon (651); Bradley (1,521); Meigs (122) and Polk (221).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (679 active cases); Hamilton (2,853); Bradley (1,521); McMinn (907) and Rhea (422).
