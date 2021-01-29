The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 717,583 cases (+1,777) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,417 fatalities (+101) with 6,247,215 tests (+13,969) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,294 total cases, which is an increase of nine over the previous update. There are currently 268 active cases as well, a decrease of 17, out of 41,204 total tests, which is up by 64. There have been 76 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,204 total cases, an increase of three over the previous update. There are currently 73 active cases as well, no change since the previous update, out of 7,941 total tests, which went up by 16.
There have been 17 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,760 cases); Loudon (5,178); Bradley (11,427); Meigs (1,204) and Polk (1,533).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,406 cases); Hamilton (36,593); Bradley (11,427); McMinn (5,294) and Rhea (3,946).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.