The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 841,049 cases (+1,208) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,142 fatalities (+12) with 7,564,222 tests (+20,762) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,410 total cases, which is an increase of 10 over the previous update.
There are currently 113 active cases as well, an increase of one since the previous update, out of 49,238 total tests, which is up by 70. There have been 97 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,367 total cases, an increase of six since the previous update.
There are currently 35 active cases, an increase of one since the previous update, out of 9,476 total tests, which went up by 18.
There have been 24 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,763 cases); Loudon (6,044); Bradley (14,739); Meigs (1,367) and Polk (2,017).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,216 cases); Hamilton (43,639); Bradley (14,739); McMinn (6,410) and Rhea (4,319).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.