The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 697,783 cases (+3,492) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,684 fatalities (+128) with 6,101,159 tests (+22,675) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,146 total cases, which is an increase of 29 over the previous update. There are currently 364 active cases as well, out of 40,237 total tests, which is up by 144. There have been 74 fatalities reported, which is an increase of one from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,168 total cases, an increase of four over the previous update. There are currently 103 active cases as well, out of 7,692 total tests, which went up by 16.
There have been 16 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,640 cases); Loudon (5,016); Bradley (10,993); Meigs (1,168) and Polk (1,466).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,282 cases); Hamilton (35,252); Bradley (10,993); McMinn (5,146) and Rhea (3,870).
