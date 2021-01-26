The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 710,427 cases (+1,710) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,970 fatalities (+111) with 6,198,623 tests (+14,033) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,246 total cases, which is an increase of 79 over the previous update. There are currently 326 active cases as well, an increase of one, out of 40,953 total tests, which is up by 578. There have been 74 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,192 total cases, an increase of 16 over the previous update. There are currently 95 active cases as well, a decrease of five, out of 7,901 total tests, which went up by 144.
There have been 16 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,719 cases); Loudon (5,103); Bradley (11,263); Meigs (1,192) and Polk (1,505).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,360 cases); Hamilton (35,983); Bradley (11,263); McMinn (5,246) and Rhea (3,918).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.