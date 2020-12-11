Meigs County Schools officials have decided to do full virtual learning until January.
According to Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker, the decision to perform virtual only was brought about due to an increase in staff being out of school due to COVID-19 issues.
“Just over the weekend we had a few more dealing with contact tracing so we just decided to go virtual,” Baker said.
Surrounding counties have been experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as well.
“With Christmas and New Year’s coming this is something that we are very concerned about, so we really have to think hard about what we are doing,” he stated. “We monitor not only the community numbers but also the staff and students ... this is more about our staff right now and them being affected by community numbers and contact tracing.”
The original plan was to only have the schools participate in virtual learning until Wednesday, however the decision to remain virtual until January was made during a recent conference meeting.
“We have already started to deep clean the schools,” Baker noted. “We are giving it a lot of attention ... As far as tracing is concerned, a lot of our tracing concerns things that happen away from the school.”
Baker noted the contact tracing has been difficult to perform and respects the school nurses for their efforts.
“The nurses have been doing a fantastic job with it ... Things could be a short process or it could be a rather long process, it all depends on each individual case,” he said. “There could be a case where a student shows up, gets to class and then goes to the office saying that they don’t feel well and if it happened on a Monday you don’t really have to do much tracing (through the school) for the previous two days, but you could also have a case where a student was on a team or in a class that they had attended all week.
“So you never know each case until you start asking questions but our nurses and school health coordinator have just been fantastic.”
