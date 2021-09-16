The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee reported 1,167,290 total cases (+7,235), 77,823 of them active, and 14,224 total fatalities (+87) with 9,583,432 total tests (+28,578) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,597 cases (+8) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 15.
McMinn County has reported 9,572 total cases, which is an increase of 91 over the previous update.
There are currently 915 active cases as well, which is down 25, out of 60,213 total tests, which is up by 258.
There have been 114 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,950 total cases, an increase of five over the previous update.
There are currently 108 active cases as well, which is down 17, out of 11,842 total tests, which went up by 32.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (686 active cases); Loudon (722); Bradley (1,413); Meigs (108) and Polk (228).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (677 active cases); Hamilton (2,896); Bradley (1,413); McMinn (915) and Rhea (512).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.