The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,178,168 total cases (+6,446), 71,331 of them active, and 14,341 total fatalities (+52) with 9,628,785 total tests (+28,395) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,492 cases (-46) currently hospitalized as of Friday, Sept. 17.
McMinn County has reported 9,721 total cases, which is an increase of 49 over the previous update.
There are currently 848 active cases as well, which is down 56, out of 60,610 total tests, which is up by 148. There have been 114 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update. Meigs County has reported 1,983 total cases, an increase of 23 over the previous update.
There are currently 107 active cases as well, which is up five, out of 11,891 total tests, which went up by 25.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (654 active cases); Loudon (677); Bradley (1,252); Meigs (107) and Polk (206).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (619 active cases); Hamilton (2,649); Bradley (1,252); McMinn (848) and Rhea (464).
