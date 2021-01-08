The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 634,237 cases (+9,000) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,492 fatalities (+111) with 5,756,109 tests (+39,767) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,684 total cases, which is an increase of 45 over the previous update. There are currently 493 active cases as well, down eight from the previous update, out of 37,524 total tests, which is up by 257.
There have been 67 fatalities reported, which is an increase of one from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,034 total cases, an increase of 11 over the previous update.
There are currently 112 active cases as well, down one since the previous update, out of 7,182 total tests, which went up by 33.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,188 cases); Loudon (4,566); Bradley (9,828); Meigs (1,034) and Polk (1,279).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,789 cases); Hamilton (31,283); Bradley (9,828); McMinn (4,684) and Rhea (3,476).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.