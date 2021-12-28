The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,382,121 total cases (+1,313), 38,013 of them active, and 20,613 total fatalities (+146) with 11,124,493 total tests (+5,932) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,275 cases (+71) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Dec. 27.
Statewide, there was an average of 68 new cases per 100,000 among those not fully vaccinated from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. Among the fully vaccinated, an average of 35 new breakthrough cases per 100,000 were reported from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26 across the state. Of all new cases on Dec. 26, 100% were among those not fully vaccinated, while the fully vaccinated made up none of new cases.
McMinn County has reported 11,090 total cases, up 43 since the previous update.
There are currently 126 active cases as well, down eight from the previous update, out of 68,566 total tests, which increased by 274.
There have been 196 fatalities reported, up three since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,333 total cases, up five since the previous update.
There are currently 36 active cases as well, down 10 since the previous update, out of 13,356 total tests, which went up by 55.
There have been 45 fatalities reported, up two since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (117 active cases); Loudon (165); Bradley (347); Meigs (36) and Polk (37).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (126 active cases); Hamilton (1,809); Bradley (347); McMinn (126) and Rhea (88).
