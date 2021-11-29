The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,309,931 total cases (+1,694), 14,386 of them active, and 16,967 total fatalities (+51) with 10,658,982 total tests (+13,391) completed.
Statewide, there were 805 cases (+30) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Nov. 28.
McMinn County has reported 10,704 total cases, up two since the previous update.
There are currently 71 active cases as well, down six from the previous update, out of 66,160 total tests, which increased by 13.
There have been 137 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,223 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 15 active cases as well, down two since the previous update, out of 12,863 total tests, which went up by one.
There have been 31 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (84 active cases); Loudon (102); Bradley (163); Meigs (15) and Polk (24).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (129 active cases); Hamilton (547); Bradley (163); McMinn (71) and Rhea (46).
