EDITOR’S NOTE: County-wide changes reflect Monday’s numbers compared to Thursday numbers.
The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,354,367 total cases (+1,391), 22,508 of them active, and 18,054 total fatalities (+26) with 11,013,418 total tests (+9,626) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,118 cases (+14) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Dec. 20.
McMinn County has reported 10,994 total cases, up 31 since the previous update.
There are currently 140 active cases as well, down 10 from the previous update, out of 68,023 total tests, which increased by 245.
There have been 152 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,311 total cases, up 12 since the previous update.
There are currently 46 active cases as well, up one since the previous update, out of 13,236 total tests, which went up by 65.
There have been 33 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (121 active cases); Loudon (160); Bradley (320); Meigs (46) and Polk (42).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (113 active cases); Hamilton (1,216); Bradley (320); McMinn (140) and Rhea (80).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.