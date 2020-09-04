The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 159,546 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,815 fatalities. A total of 2,260,931 tests have been completed so far.
McMinn County has 834 total cases with 112 active cases and 23 fatalities reported out of 13,535 total tests. Meigs County has 169 cases with 33 active cases and two fatalities out of 2,577 total tests. McMinn shares a border with the following affected counties: Monroe (828 cases); Loudon (942); Bradley (2,526); Meigs (169) and Polk (344).
Meigs shares a border with the following affected counties: Roane (662 cases); Hamilton (8,294); Bradley (2,526); McMinn (834) and Rhea (663).
The Tennessee counties with 1,000 or more reported cases are Bedford (1,143); Blount (2,076); Bradley (2,526); Davidson (23,778); Dyer (1,013); Gibson (1,139); Hamblen (1,668); Hamilton (8,294); Hardeman (1,262); Knox (6,736); Madison (1,949); Maury (1,822); Montgomery (2,536); Putnam (2,384); Robertson (1,942); Rutherford (8,018); Sevier (2,283); Shelby (27,410); Sullivan (1,800); Sumner (4,192); Tipton (1,518); Trousdale (1,627); Washington (1,766); Wayne (1,499); Williamson (4,424) and Wilson (2,943).
