The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,270,876 total cases (+1,587), 18,589 of them active, and 16,104 total fatalities (+52) with 10,211,037 total tests (+15,982) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,278 cases (-44) currently hospitalized as of Thursday, Oct. 21.
McMinn County has reported 10,460 total cases, which is an increase of 17 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 186 active cases as well, which is down 12 from the previous update, out of 63,768 total tests, which increased by 53.
There have been 130 fatalities reported, up two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,163 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 34 active cases as well, which is down one from the previous update, out of 12,507 total tests, which went up by 18.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (125 active cases); Loudon (142); Bradley (274); Meigs (34) and Polk (41).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (231 active cases); Hamilton (978); Bradley (274); McMinn (186) and Rhea (97).
