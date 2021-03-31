The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 810,529 cases (+837) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,894 fatalities (+28) with 7,202,698 tests (+8,945) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,184 total cases, which is an increase of six over the previous update.
There are currently 91 active cases as well, a decrease of three, out of 47,747 total tests, which is up by 32. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,310 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 24 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 9,159 total tests, which went up by seven.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,556 cases); Loudon (5,895); Bradley (14,010); Meigs (1,310) and Polk (1,914).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,066 cases); Hamilton (42,279); Bradley (14,010); McMinn (6,184) and Rhea (4,246).
