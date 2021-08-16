The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 941,261 total cases (+4,647), 56,134 of them active, and 12,941 total fatalities (+29) with 8,650,228 total tests (+22,306) completed.
Statewide as of Saturday, there were 2,183 cases (+47) currently hospitalized and of those, 664 (+34) were in intensive care and 373 (+16) on ventilators.
McMinn County has reported 7,248 total cases, which is an increase of 25 over the previous update.
There are currently 359 active cases as well out of 53,400 total tests, which is up by 54.
There have been 108 fatalities reported.
Meigs County has reported 1,526 total cases, an increase of four over the previous update.
There are currently 63 active cases as well out of 10,455 total tests, which went up by 24.
There have been 24 fatalities reported.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (292 active cases); Loudon (244); Bradley (669); Meigs (63) and Polk (111).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (354 active cases); Hamilton (2,178); Bradley (669); McMinn (359) and Rhea (225).
