The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,064,427 total cases (+3,199), 91,807 of them active, and 13,554 total fatalities (+36) with 9,160,721 total tests (+8,652) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,501 cases (+160) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 1.
McMinn County has reported 8,348 total cases, which is an increase of 32 over the previous update. There are currently 762 active cases as well, which is down 13, out of 56,885 total tests, which is up by 122.
There have been 111 fatalities reported, which is an increase of one from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,787 total cases, an increase of three over the previous update.
There are currently 173 active cases as well, which is down 13, out of 11,263 total tests, which went up by nine.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (834 active cases); Loudon (494); Bradley (1,418); Meigs (173) and Polk (186).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (664 active cases); Hamilton (2,993); Bradley (1,418); McMinn (762) and Rhea (583).
