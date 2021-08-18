The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 958,169 total cases (+3,559), 62,456 of them active, and 13,018 total fatalities (+32) with 8,727,909 total tests (+13,957) completed.
Statewide as of Monday, there were 2,336 cases (+92) currently hospitalized.
McMinn County has reported 7,384 total cases, which is an increase of 19 over the previous update. There are currently 409 active cases as well, which is down 10, out of 54,232 total tests, which is up by 29.
There have been 108 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,563 total cases, an increase of 13 over the previous update.
There are currently 85 active cases as well, which is up eight, out of 10,627 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (392 active cases); Loudon (277); Bradley (790); Meigs (85) and Polk (134).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (473 active cases); Hamilton (2,312); Bradley (790); McMinn (409) and Rhea (307).
