Meigs County Mayor Bill James believes the COVID-19 vaccinations and economic recovery for his county are going well.
According to James, 30% of Meigs County has been vaccinated.
“I know we have had some vaccines given to people who come from different counties, but we have given 8,915 vaccinations,” James said. “That is a pretty good number for our little county.”
He noted they currently have 35 active cases and there have been 24 fatalities in the county due to the virus over the course of the pandemic.
“At least 42% of our county has received their first vaccination,” he noted. “We are moving along with it and I think before long, by mid summer, we will have the whole county vaccinated of those who want to receive it.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been 3,864,159 total vaccinations statewide since Saturday and 274,304 in the past week. That comes to 34% of the state population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 23.9% who have become fully vaccinated.
James hopes for life in the county to return to how it used to be prior to COVID.
“We are waiting on the governor to give us permission to open up our community centers,” stated James.
“We have two community centers in our county that people use for birthday parties, weddings, and more but we had to close those down and I am hoping we can open everything up pretty soon.”
He noted the pandemic did not have much of an impact on Meigs County’s local economy.
“It didn’t really impact us much economically because all our restaurants and drive thrus remained open through the pandemic,” James said. “We didn’t lose a lot of revenue because we don’t have large shopping malls or things like that. The little shops in our county are still open.”
He noted the county didn’t experience a sales tax loss either.
“We actually gained sales tax from last year,” he said. “We went up $26,000 over last year’s sales tax, so it really hasn’t affected us that much.”
James commended the people of Meigs County for their precaution during the pandemic.
“I do hope that we can get over this pandemic soon because it has been over a year and I don’t think our total economy (nationwide) can handle the strain much longer with the problems that we are having right now,” James expressed.
