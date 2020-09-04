As Meigs County is sitting at 33 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday’s update, Mayor Bill James talked about the effects the virus is having on the local community.
The county has already suffered three deaths associated with the virus.
“When it happens to someone you know it becomes personal,” James said. “If you lose one person then that is one person too many.”
James had previously decided not to institute a mandate to force the citizens of the county to wear a mask while out in public.
“Our citizens are smart enough to know that they should wear one anyway, so we support it but we don’t mandate it,” James stated. “I’m hoping this will all be over within the next few months but I’m not too sure that it will be.”
He believes that the virus is just something that “we will have to deal with” until a solution is found to combat it.
“It is really putting a strain on our county as far as making sure that our employees are safe in their offices and in different buildings, as well as providing masks, but if it can save a life then it is all worth it,” he noted.
He believes the school system has done a “great job” during its first month of being back in session.
“I admire our superintendent, Clint Baker, setting things up so they can have split classes,” said James. “A lot of students have opted to work from home and I think that is something that we will have to deal with until this is over, but I think it is working.”
Concerns are rising that another large outbreak is possible nationwide as the weather begins to cool off in the coming months.
“I’m not sure if the weather has anything to do with this or not because if you look at Florida, they have had a tremendous outbreak,” he stated. “I think with the coming of the cold weather, we will have flu outbreaks ... But I think the same as McMinn County Mayor John Gentry in the way that people are staying at home, wearing masks in public and practicing good hygiene to fight against COVID-19 will also help prevent people from getting the flu.”
He also noted the approach of two major holidays in the next couple of months.
“We have Labor Day coming up this weekend, which is a three day holiday, but we don’t have large numbers of people getting out for that like you see in large metropolitan areas,” he stated. “Halloween we usually see a tremendous amount of kids that come out to trick or treat but I think parents will be very protective this year.”
Halloween block parties have the potential to be canceled this year due to COVID-19.
James appreciates the efforts of the government in their attempts to fight against the virus.
“The federal government sent us, and other counties and cities, money for us to help prevent and take precautions against COVID-19,” he said. “We are fixing to put ultraviolet lights in our courthouse that we feel will also help not only kill COVID but viruses in general.”
