As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 493,230 cases (+8,945) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5,845 fatalities (+177) with 5,147,733 tests (+32,933) completed.
McMinn County has reported 3,696 total cases, an increase of 66 over the previous update. There are currently 579 active cases as well, which is an increase of one, out of 33,641 total tests, which went up by 258.
There have been 60 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 774 total cases, an increase of 19 over the previous update.
There are currently 172 active cases as well, which is up three from the previous update, out of 6,349 total tests, which went up by 60.
There have been 13 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,126 cases); Loudon (3,301); Bradley (7,520); Meigs (774) and Polk (944).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (3,520 cases); Hamilton (23,126); Bradley (7,520); McMinn (3,696) and Rhea (2,526).
