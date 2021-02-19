The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 761,301 cases (+998) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,057 fatalities (+72) with 6,644,952 tests (+10,515) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,801 total cases, which is an increase of 14 over the previous update.
There are currently 192 active cases as well, a decrease of two, out of 44,111 total tests, which is up by 115. There have been 88 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,245 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 23 active cases, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 8,561 total tests, which went up by 14.
There have been 20 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,190 cases); Loudon (5,539); Bradley (12,530); Meigs (1,245) and Polk (1,703).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,718 cases); Hamilton (39,420); Bradley (12,530); McMinn (5,801) and Rhea (4,082).
