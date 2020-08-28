Since the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March, Tennessee College of Applied Technologiy (TCAT) Athens has been operating almost the entire time.
TCAT was already on one of its breaks during the time the pandemic forced schools and businesses to close down.
At that point, school officials decided to extend their break for an additional week to attempt to prepare the campus to proceed following the new pandemic-related guidelines.
“After that second week it was obvious that we were not going to be able to do that,” said TCAT President Stewart Smith. “In the interim what we did was we had our instructors begin to develop some online training that they could do. There was a platform that was available to us so that students could log in and do lessons and see videos.”
According to Smith, the instructors “stepped up” to the challenge.
“The following week we went fully online and the instructors got in contact with students to help them set up and log in to the system,” he stated. “We maintained online classes until the middle of April then we put together a plan that would allow students back into the classroom while following social distancing and CDC guidelines.”
The majority of the classes taught at TCAT are hands on learning, lending to the necessity of operating classes in person.
“There is only so much hands on training that you can do online, like with welders (for example),” Smith said. “So essentially we kind of re-did everything and set things up and it worked out really well.”
He noted that everyone followed the guidelines well and students checked in with the school every day on if they had been in contact or around anyone with the virus and if they had a fever or exhibited other symptoms.
However, the school had reached a snag following Memorial Day when one student contracted the virus.
“Someone had contracted the virus outside of school so we moved that class back online and urged everyone to get tested,” Smith explained. “We did not have anyone else contract the virus so our guidelines were working. The class remained online for two weeks then they were able to come back.”
Two more cases presented themselves to the school following summer break in the school’s nursing program.
“They contracted it outside of the school, so we were able to put everybody back online. Everybody still tested, which came back negative, so we were able to resume class following the guidelines,” he noted. “So that is how we have been operating and the students have been exceptional as far as following the guidelines ... After being online for a period of time the students really wanted to be here.”
Even as the school has been able to operate, COVID-19 has taken its toll on it.
“It has impacted our enrollment pretty significantly, probably 20%, which impacts our bottom line and operating funds because we count on that tuition to pay our bills,” he said. “We did receive state appropriations but that is much less than it used to be, so we have had to scale back on some things and make cuts where we can.”
Smith is hoping for a sense of “normalcy” to occur beginning on the first of next month.
The school will soon be offering a new hybrid nursing program.
“We will be beginning a new nursing program that will allow us to take on a few more students,” Smith said. “The program leads itself with part of the class work being in person and part online.”
Smith believes COVID-19 has mandated a lot of changes for the school and out in the community.
“Every day is another adventure. It has certainly changed the way we do business, it has changed my role of being out in the community promoting the school and how to look for new and innovative things,” expressed Smith. “We did receive a GIVE grant, which is the governor’s grant, to help in developing technical programs at the secondary level so we are going forward with that. We have delivered equipment, trained our instructors in the NCCER, which is a national certification.”
The GIVE grant is designed to give students a certification that is nationally recognized that the student can “take anywhere.”
They are also continuing partnerships with McMinn County Schools to provide those students with training.
Another project TCAT has continued to work on is the McMinn Higher Education Center, which broke ground last September with hopes of it being completed next March.
“This is a new time and a difficult time for many of us but our faculty, staff and students have stepped up to the plate,” Smith said. “They recognize the value of technical education and they are willing to make the sacrifices that are necessary for them to gain those skills so that they can move forward to be a big, productive taxpayer in the future that provides a quality of life for themselves and their families.”
