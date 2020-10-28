The Athens Police Department’s biggest challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the number of staff.
According to APD Chief Cliff Couch, the department has been struggling with personnel “in terms of not having enough staff” for their work load.
“With COVID, the city has been proactive about trying to keep it (the virus) from getting into the ranks of our employees,” said Couch. “They are really erring on the side of caution and sending people home anytime there is a hint of symptoms and that makes it difficult, when we are already short staffed, to have to give up a couple of people a week, it seems like, whenever there is a scare of potential COVID.”
Couch stated that the threat of COVID persists even with the officers using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
“I think that people forget that this is what officers live with anyway,” he noted. “We are always worried about getting something, whether it is COVID, Hepatitis C or whatever, so that part is probably not as big of an adjustment as you might expect.”
The change of practice for COVID only slightly changed the officers’ previous measures of precautions.
“Protecting ourselves from illness is something that we are already doing anyway so we are just adjusting as necessary for the additional precautions,” stated Couch.
Public interactions have also been slightly affected by the pandemic.
“We try to use common sense in terms of making people feel comfortable with face to face interactions,” said Couch. “If something can be handled over the phone instead of in person then we can certainly do that to try to make the people feel more comfortable with speaking to us and utilizing social distance.”
The judicial system has been the most affected by the pandemic, which has prompted change in certain aspects for patrol officers.
“We are very limited to what the jail can accept because they are only accepting higher risk people,” Couch said. “A lot of people who would have gone to jail for lower risk misdemeanors and the like are not anymore. Instead they are getting cited and released with a court date.”
He noted the decision to only accept “higher risk” individuals at the jail came from the court system rather than the sheriff.
“This is like a common practice that, I think, jails all over the judicial district are doing,” Couch stated. “It is something they had put in place early on to try and keep the virus out of jails and it is now just a new normal thing.”
Couch believes the changes made by the judicial system are a good thing.
“I think it is great and I think we should question the way that we always do things,” he expressed. “If this situation makes us question what we are doing and think of better way to do things, then maybe we can see some improvement out of this even after COVID.”
Couch expressed his pride for his officers for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic.
“It has been a really rough year both for the COVID and for the stuff that is going on nationwide,” said Couch. “Particularly with APD and our staffing shortages, I am just super proud of how the officers that are with us have knuckled under and conducted themselves throughout all of this.”
