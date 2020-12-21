The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 503,651 cases (+10,421) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 5,960 fatalities (+115) with 5,212,446 tests (+64,713) completed.
McMinn County has reported 3,777 total cases, which is an increase of 54 over the previous update. There are currently 605 active cases as well, out of 33,641 total tests, which is up by 196.
There have been 60 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 810 total cases, an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 188 active cases as well, out of 6,476 total tests, which went up by 29.
There have been 13 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,212 cases); Loudon (3,413); Bradley (7,763); Meigs (810) and Polk (979).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (3,598 cases); Hamilton (23,691); Bradley (7,763); McMinn (3,777) and Rhea (2,634).
