The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 773,887 cases (+1,374) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,393 fatalities (+16) with 6,769,438 tests (+15,679) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,912 total cases, which is an increase of 10 over the previous update.
There are currently 142 active cases as well, a decrease of 18, out of 45,129 total tests, which is up by 145. There have been 91 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,256 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 11 active cases, a decrease of four since the previous update, out of 8,728 total tests, which went up by 19.
There have been 21 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,317 cases); Loudon (5,673); Bradley (12,845); Meigs (1,256) and Polk (1,754).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,868 cases); Hamilton (40,255); Bradley (12,845); McMinn (5,912) and Rhea (4,140).
