The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 657,396 cases (+3,527) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,865 fatalities (+80) with 5,379,860 tests (+20,996) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,873 total cases, which is an increase of 62 over the previous update. There are currently 596 active cases as well, out of 38,457 total tests, which is up by 404.
There have been 72 fatalities reported, which is an increase of two from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,079 total cases, an increase of 24 over the previous update.
There are currently 138 active cases as well, out of 7,358 total tests, which went up by 84.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,343 cases); Loudon (4,729); Bradley (10,173); Meigs (1,079) and Polk (1,346).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,973 cases); Hamilton (32,715); Bradley (10,173); McMinn (4,873) and Rhea (3,642).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.