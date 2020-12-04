The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across McMinn and Meigs counties have crossed into the holiday season.
As of Thursday’s update, McMinn sits at 2,810 total cases and 371 active, while Meigs is at 525 total with 50 active cases.
The recent increase in positive cases in McMinn County started prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“This virus is something people are still struggling with ... It seems that our recent uptick had started prior to the Thanksgiving holiday because of the time it takes for it to manifest,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry. “It looks like we were trending higher before Thanksgiving.”
He stated that he “wouldn’t be surprised” to see the numbers increase again due to social gatherings over the holiday.
“It has been one week since Thanksgiving so these next few days will let us know if, indeed, holiday gatherings will contribute to the numbers,” Gentry noted. “The rate had started going down but the critical number will be in this next week to see the affects of the holiday.”
Gentry noted “a lot of people,” including his family, scaled back their Thanksgiving this year due to the virus.
“We have a very large extended family and we did scale that back and I have already made the decision to scale back our Christmas holiday the same way,” he stated. “Our family is taking this serious. We have a very close family and it pains us to do that, but we have a wide range of ages and health conditions in our family so we are choosing to scale back our celebration a little as far as how we gather.”
He believes every family should do what they believe is best for them for Christmas and the New Year.
“I’ve never been one to tell people how to live with their personal health, I just tell them what we are doing,” Gentry expressed. “I think it is pretty common knowledge that this thing is spreading to people who are in close proximity ... the more that are in a confined space for a long duration meet the criteria for the virus to spread.”
Gentry expressed his thoughts on holiday activities, such as Christmas parades, as well.
“Parades are outside so I think if people practice social distancing and choose to wear a mask that will add a little extra precaution and we can hold them safely,” Gentry said. “The concern is congregating indoors during the winter months. We are social creatures by nature and that is why this is so difficult. We see the mental struggles that are just as important as the physical because of our need to interact.”
Gentry hopes that everyone has a happy and healthy holiday season this year.
“When we look at the reason for these holidays, we celebrate them with family. We celebrate Thanksgiving based on our history, but the best way to celebrate is with our family,” Gentry expressed. “The same is for Christmas. We celebrate the birth of Christ and what He does for us, so while I will miss not seeing my extended family on Christmas Day it will not diminish my Christmas experience because my Christmas experience is centered around Christ ... It is just much more fun to celebrate it with my family.”
Meigs County Mayor Bill James also encouraged local residents to remain cognizant of the virus.
“It is really getting bad,” said James. “Our civic centers are closed again and we have been spraying and cleaning every day in the courtroom and halls to try to keep this virus down.”
