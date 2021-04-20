The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 835,842 cases (+470) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,081 fatalities (+17) with 7,497,811 tests (+8,149) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,365 total cases, which is an increase of 23 over the previous update.
There are currently 110 active cases as well, an increase of one over the previous update, out of 49,041 total tests, which is up by 143. There have been 97 fatalities reported — an increase of two since the last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,348 total cases, an increase of seven since the previous update.
There are currently 24 active cases, an increase of three since the previous update, out of 9,420 total tests, which went up by 29.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,709 cases); Loudon (6,016); Bradley (14,599); Meigs (1,348) and Polk (2,000).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,191 cases); Hamilton (43,402); Bradley (14,599); McMinn (6,365) and Rhea (4,312).
