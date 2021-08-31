The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,042,123 total cases (+6,519), 79,462 of them active, and 13,429 total fatalities (+20) with 9,073,471 total tests (+30,862) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,272 cases (+89) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Aug. 30.
McMinn County has reported 8,107 total cases, which is an increase of 182 over the previous update. There are currently 685 active cases as well, which is up 78, out of 56,196 total tests, which is up by 616.
There have been 110 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,749 total cases, an increase of 49 over the previous update.
There are currently 179 active cases as well, which is up 23, out of 11,148 total tests, which went up by 163.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (857 active cases); Loudon (460); Bradley (1,342); Meigs (179) and Polk (169).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (689 active cases); Hamilton (2,909); Bradley (1,342); McMinn (685) and Rhea (623).
