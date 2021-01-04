The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 608,297 cases (+4,165) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,025 fatalities (+55) with 5,658,641 tests (+15,364) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,524 total cases, which is an increase of 26 over the previous update. There are currently 544 active cases as well, up eight from the previous update, out of 36,946 total tests, which is up by 160.
There have been 66 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 996 total cases, an increase of 11 over the previous update.
There are currently 132 active cases as well, up by seven since the previous update, out of 7,080 total tests, which went up by 25.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,977 cases); Loudon (4,354); Bradley (9,434); Meigs (996) and Polk (1,231).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,585 cases); Hamilton (29,628); Bradley (9,434); McMinn (4,524) and Rhea (3,335).
