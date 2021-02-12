The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 752,033 cases (+1,624) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 10,812 fatalities (+81) with 6,547,434 tests (+24,051) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,652 total cases, which is an increase of 36 over the previous update.
There are currently 194 active cases as well, a decrease of 13, out of 43,253 total tests, which is up by 107. There have been 87 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,234 total cases, a decrease of two since the previous update.
There are currently 41 active cases as well, an increase of one since the previous update, out of 8,397 total tests, which went up by 18.
There have been 20 fatalities reported — a decrease of one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,084 cases); Loudon (5,401); Bradley (12,194); Meigs (1,234) and Polk (1,615).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,594 cases); Hamilton (38,584); Bradley (12,194); McMinn (5,652) and Rhea (4,033).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.