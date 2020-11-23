The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 335,887 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 4,211 fatalities with 4,243,912 tests completed.
McMinn County has 2,294 total cases with 312 active cases and 54 fatalities reported out of 27,319 total tests.
Meigs County has 455 cases with 55 active cases and 12 fatalities out of 4,980 total tests.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (1,951 cases); Loudon (2,125); Bradley (4,712); Meigs (455) and Polk (619).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (2,149 cases); Hamilton (15,557); Bradley (4,712); McMinn (2,294) and Rhea (1,525).
The Tennessee counties with 2,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (2,650); Bedford (2,458); Blount (4,963); Bradley (4,712); Carter (2,474); Coffee (2,582); Cumberland (2,365); Davidson (40,119); Dickson (2,628); Dyer (3,036); Fayette (2,105); Gibson (2,919); Greene (2,741); Hamblen (3,214); Hamilton (15,557); Hardeman (2,183); Jefferson (2,086); Knox (17,242); Lawrence (2,457); Loudon (2,125); Madison (4,974); Maury (5,373); McMinn (2,294); Montgomery (6,044); Obion (2,466); Putnam (5,647); Roane (2,149); Robertson (3,467); Rutherford (16,458); Sevier (4,495); Shelby (45,045); Sullivan (5,855); Sumner (8,833); Tipton (3,367); Warren (2,229); Washington (5,415); Weakley (2,040); Williamson (10,323); and Wilson (6,794).
