The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 572,589 cases (+4,797) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,710 fatalities (+122) with 5,520,887 tests (+11,429) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,276 total cases, which is an increase of 35 over the previous update. There are currently 540 active cases as well, a decrease of 43, out of 36,062 total tests, which is up by 73.
There have been 63 fatalities reported, which is an increase of two.
Meigs County has reported 935 total cases, an increase of one over the previous update.
There are currently 143 active cases as well, which is a decrease of 22, out of 6,879 total tests, which went up by 10.
There have been 15 fatalities reported, which has not changed since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,758 cases); Loudon (4,080); Bradley (8,845); Meigs (935) and Polk (1,132).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,217 cases); Hamilton (27,486); Bradley (8,845); McMinn (4,276) and Rhea (3,099).
