The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 612,250 cases (+3,953) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,168 fatalities (+143) with 5,673,239 tests (+14,598) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,542 total cases, which is an increase of 18 over the previous update. There are currently 535 active cases as well, down nine from the previous update, out of 37,022 total tests, which is up by 76.
There have been 66 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 998 total cases, an increase of two over the previous update.
There are currently 132 active cases as well, no change since the previous update, out of 7,090 total tests, which went up by 10.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,005 cases); Loudon (4,368 ); Bradley (9,493); Meigs (998) and Polk (1,235).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,618 cases); Hamilton (29,951); Bradley (9,493); McMinn (4,542) and Rhea (3,360).
