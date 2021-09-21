The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,190,689 total cases (+1,500), 68,410 of them active, and 14,350 total fatalities (+38) with 9,695,851 total tests (+10,507) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,286 cases (-80) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Sept. 19.
McMinn County has reported 9,817 total cases, which is an increase of 96 over the previous update.
There are currently 777 active cases as well, which is down 71, out of 60,955 total tests, which is up by 345.
There have been 114 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,011 total cases, an increase of 28 over the previous update.
There are currently 97 active cases as well, which is down 10, out of 11,962 total tests, which went up by 71.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (568 active cases); Loudon (642); Bradley (1,194); Meigs (97) and Polk (197).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (617 active cases); Hamilton (2,454); Bradley (1,194); McMinn (777) and Rhea (491).
