The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 822,085 cases (+1,120) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,001 fatalities (+4) with 7,346,127 tests (+14,892) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,255 total cases, which is an increase of four over the previous update.
There are currently 85 active cases as well, no increase over the previous update, out of 48,411 total tests, which is up by 67. There have been 95 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,321 total cases, a decrease of one since the previous update.
There are currently nine active cases, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 9,288 total tests, which went up by eight.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,643 cases); Loudon (5,958); Bradley (14,284); Meigs (1,321) and Polk (1,960).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,124 cases); Hamilton (42,811); Bradley (14,284); McMinn (6,255) and Rhea (4,280).
