The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 177,087 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,151 fatalities. A total of 2,537,723 tests have been completed so far.
McMinn County has 994 total cases with 118 active cases and 24 fatalities reported out of 15,711 total tests. Meigs County has 208 cases with 33 active cases and three fatalities out of 2,935 total tests.
McMinn shares a border with the following affected counties: Monroe (962 cases); Loudon (1,071); Bradley (2,767); Meigs (208) and Polk (370).
Meigs shares a border with the following affected counties: Roane (781 cases); Hamilton (8,859); Bradley (2,767); McMinn (994) and Rhea (751).
The Tennessee counties with 1,000 or more reported cases are Anderson (1,063); Bedford (1,263); Blount (2,376); Bradley (2,767); Carter (1,080); Coffee (1,004); Cumberland (1,100); Davidson (25,578); Dickson (1,148); Dyer (1,185); Fayette (1,088); Gibson (1,417); Greene (1,026); Hamblen (1,797); Hamilton (8,859); Hardeman (1,486); Henderson (1,065); Jefferson (1,019); Knox (8,484); Loudon (1,071); Madison (2,495); Maury (2,112); Montgomery (2,870); Obion (1,027); Putnam (2,863); Robertson (2,120); Rutherford (8,718); Sevier (2,459); Shelby (29,392); Sullivan (1,980); Sumner (4,568); Tipton (1,677); Trousdale (1,644); Washington (2,053); Wayne (1,471); Weakley (1,047); Williamson (4,940) and Wilson (3,246).
