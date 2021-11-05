The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,285,737 total cases (+1,210), 11,558 of them active, and 16,482 total fatalities (+32) with 10,382,234 total tests (+17,498) completed.
Statewide, there were 808 cases (-35) currently hospitalized as of Thursday, Nov. 4.
McMinn County has reported 10,570 total cases, up 10 since the previous update.
There are currently 82 active cases as well, which is up two from the previous update, out of 64,713 total tests, which increased by 103.
There have been 132 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,198 total cases, up six since the previous update.
There are currently 31 active cases as well, up four since the previous update, out of 12,663 total tests, which went up by 11.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (90 active cases); Loudon (131); Bradley (197); Meigs (31) and Polk (16).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (131 active cases); Hamilton (539); Bradley (197); McMinn (82) and Rhea (49).
