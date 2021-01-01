The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 586,802 cases (+5,993) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,907 fatalities (+97) with 5,571,715 tests (+24,402) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,352 total cases, which is an increase of 51 over the previous update. There are currently 504 active cases as well, a decrease of five, out of 36,304 total tests, which is up by 132.
There have been 66 fatalities reported, which is an increase of one from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 969 total cases, an increase of 14 over the previous update.
There are currently 138 active cases as well, which is down five from the previous update, out of 6,961 total tests, which went up by 42.
There have been 16 fatalities reported, which is up one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,880 cases); Loudon (4,210); Bradley (9,120); Meigs (969) and Polk (1,174).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,325 cases); Hamilton (28,544); Bradley (9,120); McMinn (4,352) and Rhea (3,174).
