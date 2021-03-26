The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 806,011 cases (+1,519) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,796 fatalities (+4) with 7,144,455 tests (+19,597) completed.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The county-by-county numbers were not available at press time on Thursday. The following are the county statistics from Wednesday, March 24.
McMinn County has reported 6,136 total cases, which is an increase of 11 over the previous update.
There are currently 96 active cases as well, a decrease of two, out of 47,385 total tests, which is up by 137. There have been 94 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,299 total cases, an increase of two since the previous update.
There are currently 20 active cases, an increase of one since the previous update, out of 9,091 total tests, which went up by 11.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,522 cases); Loudon (5,864); Bradley (13,827); Meigs (1,299) and Polk (1,885).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,042 cases); Hamilton (41,953); Bradley (13,827); McMinn (6,136) and Rhea (4,228).
