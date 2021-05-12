The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 854,918 cases (+655) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,292 fatalities (+16) with 7,776,329 tests (+8,118) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,522 total cases, which is an increase of 14 over the previous update.
There are currently 61 active cases as well, a decrease of 17 since the previous update, out of 50,086 total tests, which is up by 144.
There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,390 total cases, a decrease of one since the previous update.
There are currently 12 active cases, a decrease of 13 since the previous update, out of 9,683 total tests, which went up by 37.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,858 cases); Loudon (6,146); Bradley (15,073); Meigs (1,390) and Polk (2,081).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,305 cases); Hamilton (44,416); Bradley (15,073); McMinn (6,522) and Rhea (4,353).
