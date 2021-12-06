The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,323,222 total cases (+2,192), 16,503 of them active, and 17,399 total fatalities (+103) with 10,766,757 total tests (+18,168) completed.
Statewide, there were 879 cases (+31) currently hospitalized as of Friday, Dec. 3.
McMinn County has reported 10,789 total cases, up seven since the previous update.
There are currently 93 active cases as well, down two from the previous update, out of 66,812 total tests, which increased by 123.
There have been 143 fatalities reported, up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,239 total cases, up one since the previous update.
There are currently 16 active cases as well, down one since the previous update, out of 12,970 total tests, which went up by 16.
There have been 32 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (91 active cases); Loudon (104); Bradley (201); Meigs (16) and Polk (27).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (133 active cases); Hamilton (679); Bradley (201); McMinn (93) and Rhea (77).
