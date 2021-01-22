Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier stated the school is performing well since their return from the holiday break.
A minor setback has entered the halls of ECS, with three students currently under quarantine and one student having tested positive.
“We think it is great not to have more,” Frazier expressed. “I hate to see any of the students being exposed to the virus but at least the holiday impact seems low.”
Outside of the quarantined students, Frazier noted the start of the new semester has gone fairly well.
“Things are running very smooth right now,” he stated. “Some of our virtual students have returned to attend in person as well, so I think we currently have about 40 students who are still full virtual.”
The students have been making their benchmarks and staying on track with their lessons, he added.
“Everything seems to be good and so far we have been very pleased with those benchmark results,” Frazier noted. “It is showing that our students have been learning and what we have been doing has been effective.”
Frazier also noted the teachers are also adapting well to the workload they had to endure since the start of the pandemic.
“It is definitely not as frantic as it was in the beginning and our teachers have become more accustomed to teaching online,” he expressed. “We have good participation from our students and we have a couple of days coming up that will allow our virtual students a chance to come into the school for additional help in any of the lessons they may be struggling with.”
The workload on the administrative side has started to pick back up, according to Frazier.
“Since last March, it has been very frantic,” he expressed. “Once we got into the groove of things it settled a little, but it seems that ever since the legislative body started their session things started to stir up again. There are a lot of Zoom meetings with the commissioner and as things progress it seems that we have more questions than answers, but on the administrative side we are doing everything we can to make sure the schools function in the best way possible to help our students.”
Teachers of ECS are currently waiting to receive their COVID vaccinations.
“We are trying to work our way through this and help our students the best way we can,” Frazier expressed. “I know for a fact that our teachers have done a marvelous job working with our students and our parents. It has been going well to this point and I think that it will continue through to the end of the school year in May. Our teachers have done a great job and I am very proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.