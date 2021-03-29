The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 806,792 cases (+781) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,816 fatalities (+20) with 7,159,980 tests (+15,525) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,154 total cases, which is an increase of 18 over the previous update.
There are currently 92 active cases as well, a decrease of two, out of 47,559 total tests, which is up by 174. There have been 94 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,309 total cases, an increase of 10 since the previous update.
There are currently 27 active cases, an increase of seven since the previous update, out of 9,132 total tests, which went up by 41.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,534 cases); Loudon (5,875); Bradley (13,914); Meigs (1,309) and Polk (1,898).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,052 cases); Hamilton (42,089); Bradley (13,914); McMinn (6,154) and Rhea (4,235).
