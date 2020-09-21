The annual Athens Area College Fair put on at Tennessee Wesleyan University has been shifted to a virtual format for this fall.
The event, set for Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m., will be held online using the virtual platform, REMO. High school students will still have the opportunity to engage with a variety of area schools via the virtual format.
“While we really hoped to be in person for this event, we felt it was in the best interest of our local high school students and the school representatives to hold the fair virtually this fall,” said Katherine Davis, TWU’s interim assistant vice president for admissions, marketing & communication. “Most fairs this season have gone to the virtual format out of an abundance of caution. Our admissions team has done a terrific job preparing to go online for the Athens Area Fair and we are going to make this as good an experience as possible for our local students.”
Students interested in attending the fair must register for the event. They will receive a confirmation email, followed by a login email closer to the event.
Once logged in on Sept. 29, a student will be given some basic instructions, then placed on the virtual floor, where representatives from 17 different colleges and universities will be available to meet prospective students.
Students have been invited to the fair from schools in McMinn County, Meigs County, Monroe County, Polk County, Rhea County and Loudon County.
Students can register for the event on the Athens Area College Fair webpage, which can be found by visiting tnwesleyan.edu and clicking on the banner at the top that says “Athens Area College Fair.”
