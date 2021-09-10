The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee reported 1,119,545 total cases (+4,200), 80,939 of them active, and 13,879 total fatalities (+75) with 9,388,393 total tests (+16,595) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,798 cases (+22) currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.
McMinn County has reported 9,049 total cases, which is a decrease of 55 over the previous update. There are currently 976 active cases as well, which is down 10, out of 58,749 total tests, which is up by 122.
There have been 112 fatalities reported, no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,880 total cases, an increase of seven over the previous update.
There are currently 137 active cases as well, which is down nine, out of 11,602 total tests, which went up by 22.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (785 active cases); Loudon (673); Bradley (1,594); Meigs (137) and Polk (233).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (699 active cases); Hamilton (3,070); Bradley (1,594); McMinn (976) and Rhea (465).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.